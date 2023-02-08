Nintendo has listed – then later hid – an official $69.99 price point for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ahead of tonight’s Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Such a price would be a first for the company, though it comes as numerous other video game publishers embrace the $70 price point as a new normal.

Typically, big budget Nintendo titles sell at $59.99, making this a potential $10 price increase.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12th.

Perhaps notably, GameStop, Best Buy and Amazon have now paused Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders in the US (thanks, BenjiSales). These were previously set at the expected $59.99.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo UK to ask what the game will cost here.

In the meantime, UK fans are now sharing links to retailers which are still taking pre-orders, in the hope any placed before a potential price rise tonight may still be honoured.

As a reminder, tonight’s Nintendo Direct will kick off at 10pm UK time, with a heavy focus on Switch games due to be released during the first half of 2023.

We’re expecting to see plenty of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom then, along with a few other surprises. Join us for our live coverage later!