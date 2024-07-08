Completely unexpectedly, Nintendo has just announced that for a whole week it will let users enjoy a title for free. Is about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopeone of their best exclusives and also the winner of several awards in 2022.

All you need to enjoy this title is to simply have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at any of its levels. Then you need to search for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in their digital store, download the trial and that’s it. So you can give this game with Ubisoft’s wild bunnies a chance.

It should be noted that the free trial period is from July 8th to July 14th.If you spend your time wisely, you might experience most of the game and decide to buy it. Not to mention, you might get interested and want its dedicated Rayman DLC.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC Winter 2023

If you ever had the curiosity to try Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope eThis is a very good opportunity. If you like it too much, you should remember that Nintendo also has DLC and its prequel available on its eShop in case you want more after this test.Will they take advantage of it?

What is this union between Nintendo characters and the Rabbids about?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope It is a video game exclusive to Nintendo Switch. In it we control the plumber, his friends and some rabbits disguised like them to explore the galaxy. All in order to stop a new villain who threatens to plunge the entire universe into darkness.

Despite its appearance, its gameplay is that of a strategic shooter. Each turn we can move our characters and choose the actions to perform. In addition, the objective is not always just to eliminate the rival, there are also others such as reaching a certain point or surviving several waves.

At the time it was highly praised by critics and gave Nintendo several awards. Unfortunately, it went somewhat unnoticed by the public, as it did not generate many sales. Maybe that’s why they decided to do this test to spark interest in him. Did they already know him?

