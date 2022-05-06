Nintendo has recently launched Mother’s Day sales, but apparently the selection of games for Switch sparked a controversy.

After updating the eShop with new offers, the promotions were accused of being sexually.

Big Brain Academy, Super Mario Party, Animal Crossing New Horizon and Ring Fit Adventure are the titles that are part of the Mother’s Day sales.

But, as ResetEra user Vylder points out, “While these are all great and fun games, I find it frustrating that in 2022 mothers are only connected to “casual games”. There are MANY female fans of The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Super Mario, etc. So why put these titles selected for the occasion on sale?”

“We will see in a few weeks what titles will be there with Father’s Day, but I have a feeling that the selection will not be the same at all“.

Probably, Nintendo will have tested the waters to understand which could be the most suitable titles for the occasion, but it seems that the selection did not go to everyone’s genius.

Source: ResetEra.