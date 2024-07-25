There are times when Nintendo gives surprise announcements as happened with the last game in the saga Famicom Detective Clubwhich people may not have been looking forward to with such enthusiasm, but which they eventually accept because they are mostly good ideas, whether they are games or general merchandise. And recently they released an idea that was not the most anticipated of the year, but that in a second became a necessity for many fans around the world.

They revealed that there are already six new keychains available from a collection that focuses on the controls of their different consoles and the ones chosen on this occasion are two of SNESthe American and Japanese versions, two of Game Cubeand finally, there are two of Nintendo 64. Which can be obtained from now on in the company’s official gachapon machines.

You can check them out here:

As for how to get these keychains, here comes the bad news, since they can only be obtained from the machines located in the official stores of Nintendo of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyotowith an official machine that people can consult at the airport NaritaIt is striking that the American version of the control appears SNESmore so because the console never arrived in Japan, but since the previous collection already had the one NES of our region, in the end it makes some sense.

Another product that remains exclusive to the land of the rising sun.

Via: Nintendo Life