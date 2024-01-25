Nintendo Switch is entering a time that makes us understand that this is the farewell of the console to move on to the next generation, proof of this is that great games as they are are not announced and everything is going down a path in which the remasters are predominating, like the next Mario VS. Donkey Kong and Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door. And the proof that has stayed with us the most is that of the discounts in the digital store, which arrive in January with sales that must be considered.

From this moment until 13 days later, quite a few offers have been made available for different games that not only include indie experiences or those from third-party companies. Well, on this occasion the big N has also decided to give discounts to the games of its authorship. As a result, Animal Crossing, Mario, Donkey Kong, Splatoon 3among many others, have benefited from the fact that they now cost much less money than before.

Here we leave you 10 recommended:

1.- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $839.30 MXN

2.- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $585.55 MXN

3.- Persona 5 Tactic – $748.30 MXN

4.- Splatoon 3 – $839.40 MXN

5.- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $839.30 MXN

6.- Sonic Superstars – $662.35 MXN

7.- DOOM (2016) – $159.80 MXN

8.- Mega Man Legacy Collection – $212.66 MXN

9.- Hogwarts Legacy – $769.30 MXN

10.- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen – $116.61 MXN

It is worth mentioning that the games that go on the independent side also have their respective discounts, with the main stars being: Grey, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Light Blue, among others who have remained with the public's affection. That means that there will be a lot to spend inside the store, but in exchange there will be an immense amount of video games that the fan will not want to miss due to the quality that is offered.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: I think I'll buy some indie releases so I don't have to open the games I have sealed as Gris. Although it also sounds tempting to get into Dragon's Dogma, especially since the sequel is released this year on high-powered consoles and PC.