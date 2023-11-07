













Nintendo launches commercial for Mexico and now we want to see more









At the time of writing this article, on paid cable systems you can find a Nintendo commercial for Mexico that lasts 30 seconds and promotes both Super Mario Bros. Wonder like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, this video can now be fully enjoyed from the social networks of the Great N for Latam.

This commercial, which lasts one minute, shows us what could be considered a kind of Sunday family gathering where the adults are finishing eating and the children are glued to the Switch playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The pretext for not leaving the game is the “traffic” that usually prevails in Mexico City.

The dad joins the game with the little ones and the “challenge” begins very spontaneously. Then, since no one left, they released another video game, in this case Super Mario Bros. Wonderensuring that everyone has a great time.

We also recommend: Xbox boss considers Nintendo and PlayStation players as part of his community

The important thing about the announcement is to emphasize that everyone, both young and old, is welcome to play on the Nintendo Switch. Even the reactions of people on social networks are certainly positive, so much so that someone makes the observation that the 2 Liter Coca is needed.

Source: Nintendo Latam

Nintendo launching commercials for Mexico and the rest of Latam

Yes, the aforementioned commercial is an example that as Nintendo makes efforts to promptly serve the markets of our region, specifically Mexico, however, it is not the first time it has done so.

It is worth taking a trip back in time and remembering the commercial Super Smash Bros. Where we can listen to the Turtles with Happy Together.

There’s even a commercial dedicated to Paper Mario that you may not remember because it’s been several years.

We’ll see how the Big N does with this promotion.

What do you think of this commercial? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)