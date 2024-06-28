To say it is Miyamoto himself, father of Super Mario and historical figure of Nintendo. This is what we discover through a Japanese interview translated through an automatic translator (therefore not reliable up to the last detail) that appeared in the Japanese magazine Famitsu in January 2024.

How to be sure that Nintendo continue to be successful? Simple, just publish a game that can sell at least 30 million copies, every three to five years .

What Miyamoto would have said

Based on what has been reported, during the interview Miyamoto discussed that creating a big hit secures the company. However, if employees keep making it their goal to make a great game, eventually things will work out because someone will succeed. From Miyamoto’s point of view he only bases one every three to five years.

A course from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

According to the interview, however, for Miyamoto a success is 30 million copies. If you don’t have a clear idea of ​​how much they are, know that one of the biggest successes of recent years is Elden Ring which, between PC, PlayStation and Xbox, sold 25 million of the base game in two and a half years after its release.

Nintendo itself can boast “only” four games that have exceeded this figure on Nintendo Switch:

Tell us, which other sagas could reach these numbers in the future?