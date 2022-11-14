It is not at all new that the customer service area is usually not the best in any sector, this goes for the cinema, various services and of course video games, especially in terms of warranty and returns. Within this part, there are toxic fanatics who harass the workers of the companies, and Nintendo will be seeking to eliminate that type of attitude.

It has been reported that the company Japan added a new rule on repairs of defective consoles, which includes denying service to customers who are harassing and threatening workers. This series of rules began to be implemented a few days ago, specifically in the month of October.

This is what is mentioned on their official website regarding repairs:

When making an inquiry about a repaired product, please refrain from using any action that goes beyond what is socially acceptable as a means of fulfilling your request.

There is also a list of attitudes not allowed:

– Intimidation or threats

– Insults or demeaning comments

– Invade privacy

– Excessive demands (such as free repair without warranty)

– Demand an apology from Nintendo without reasonable cause

– Continuously and excessively repeating the same complaint

– Harassment on social networks or web pages

If we believe that any of these actions have occurred, we may refuse to replace or repair the product. Also, if the company believes that the conduct is malicious, they will contact the police, a lawyer, etc. and will take the appropriate measures.

This kind of action will probably be applauded by your own staff, since workers’ rights don’t usually get that much overhaul. With this Nintendo shows that the mental health of its employees remains intact, given that the working hours are heavy.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: This is good news, given that cases of threats from customers have been reported before, something that the employee should not bear, especially since it is not their fault that defective parts come out. That way people will think twice before getting aggressive.