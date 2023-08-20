Although Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles ever and that the exclusives made by the big N are able to total tens and tens of millions of copies sold, the president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted that get people to spend time on video gamesincluding those produced by Nintendobe one “very tough battle”.

According to Furukawa they exist many forms of entertainment outside of video games, therefore the company always tries to offer what people really want, otherwise the risk is that they get bored and spend their time in a completely different way.

“We always take into consideration that if not we continue to offer things that people really wanthe’s going to get fed up with us,” Furukawa said in an interview with Japan’s NHK portal, translated by NintendoEverything.

“There are many forms of entertainment right now besides video games. I think getting people to want to spend their precious time with video games, and Nintendo at that, is a very tough battle. We approach everything with the fact that in at any moment people might think they don’t need Nintendo games anymore.”