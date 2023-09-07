A recent rumor from a reliable source of information about Nintendo suggests that the developer of switches could be working on a viewer virtual reality (VR) with the assistance of Google. Nintendo make game console switches and develops several hugely popular games. The creator of Mario could be associated with Google in a virtual reality headset, but not as an accessory switches.

Since the viewfinder XR of Google has been abandoned and the viewer XR of samsung It is delayed, Nintendo could be the first chance Google to launch its rumored operating system XR. According to Nash Weedle, who previously provided accurate leaks on Nintendothere is already a prototype virtual reality viewer.

People say that Nintendo is testing micro-LED displays from Raxium, a company acquired by Google last year. The prototype is rumored to feature cost-effective and energy-efficient mixed reality capabilities and micro-LED displays. It will be a standalone device that will not require connection to a console. Weedle adds that this is intended for home use, not theme park use.

🔥Leak Express: Nintendo already has a prototype of “VR” glasses in tests – Hardware independent of Switch 2

– Mixed reality

– Domestic use, not for theme parks

– MicroLED display

– Surprisingly Google is somehow involved in the development pic.twitter.com/e60yNchmsy — Nash Weedle “The Leaks Analyst” (@NWeedle) September 3, 2023

The idea of Nintendo interested in virtual reality is not as unexpected as it might initially seem. In 1995, Nintendo started experimenting with VRthrowing his glasses 3D VirtualBoy. He VirtualBoy not really a viewer virtual reality. It came with a stand, and the idea was to put your eyes in front of the glasses to see a stereoscopic image and play in 3D. More recently, the kit virtual reality of nintendo labo gave console switches capabilities of VR, although this was still rudimentary. Like other kits laboused cardboard constructions, and the experience was similar to using Google Cardboard.

Via: mixed

Editor’s note: I wouldn’t be surprised if this were true, on the other hand, we are still waiting for Microsoft to present its mentioned Hololens. My advice, let things play out instead of poring over rumors.