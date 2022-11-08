Sony stated that would raise the price of the PlayStation 5 in various regions of the world due to inflation issues. Xbox initially said they wouldn’t do the same, but then reconsidered given the state of the world. Nintendo is also thinking of that measure with the Switcheven though they had already said it wasn’t going to happen.

Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg reports that Nintendo is reviewing Switch prices in the future, indicating that they could abandon that decision not to raise the price of their products since they see them as toys that children buy.

Obviously, at this time they are not going to raise their prices, however, they will continue to monitor the situation and will consider it if they need it. In other data, the Japanese company had to adjust its sales projections for the factor that we all know: the shortage of chips. This does not mean that they are not prepared for Christmas, but perhaps the rest of the fiscal period will get complicated.

On the other hand, Splatoon 3 was a success and is one of the company’s most notable releases, which is certainly a positive. We must also not lose sight of the fact that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 and that way things will improve much more.

What are the Nintendo Switch releases for the remainder of 2022?

The releases of the Nintendo Switch for the remainder of 2022 are not as many as we would like, but at least they are important and there will surely be something for the different fans of the console. Here is a list that will surely help you:

Sifu – November 8th

sonic frontiers – November 8th

Tactics Ogre Reborn – November 11th

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – November 18th

Front Mission 1st Renake – November 30

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion – December 13th

If you are looking for something to play on the hybrid console of the Big N, then here are some options for the rest of the year that may interest you.

