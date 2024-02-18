Toyo Keizaia company that deals with economics, politics and business, has published its annual ranking of “richer” Japanese companiesunderstood as those that have the greatest reserve of cash or equivalent. Nintendo it's number one.
There Top 10 is made up as follows:
- Nintendo
- Shin Etsu Chemical
- Keyence
- Recruit Holdings
- Subaru Corporation
- Fast Retailing
- SMC Corporation
- SECOM
- NEXON
- FANUC
We repeat that this ranking represents those who have “set aside” the most money at the moment (to simplify matters) and not the largest or most profitable companies.
And video games?
As you have seen, it is not a ranking solely dedicated to the gaming world. However, by extracting the data from video game companieslet's see that in the ranking there are:
- Bandai Namco – 25th position
- Square Enix – 38th position
- Konami Group – 50th position
- SEGA Sammy – 63rd position
- GungHo – 64th position
- Mixi – 71st position
- Kadokawa – 81st position
- Capcom – 88th position
- CyberAgent (Cygames) – 92nd position
- DeNA – 153rd position
- Colopl – 159th position
- Tomy – 241st position
What do you think of this data?
