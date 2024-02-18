Toyo Keizaia company that deals with economics, politics and business, has published its annual ranking of “richer” Japanese companiesunderstood as those that have the greatest reserve of cash or equivalent. Nintendo it's number one.

There Top 10 is made up as follows:

Nintendo Shin Etsu Chemical Keyence Recruit Holdings Subaru Corporation Fast Retailing SMC Corporation SECOM NEXON FANUC

We repeat that this ranking represents those who have “set aside” the most money at the moment (to simplify matters) and not the largest or most profitable companies.