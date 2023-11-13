In third position we find Xbox/Bethesda/Blizzard, with ten nominations, mainly due to Hi-Fi Rush! Epic Games also did well with nine nominations, eight of which were obtained thanks to Alan Wake 2.

Nintendo is the most nominated publisher ai The Game Awards 2023 , with 15 nominations, thanks above all to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonders. Continued PlayStation with 13 nominations, strong thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (seven nominations) and the cinema sector, where the reductions of Gran Turismo, The Last of Us and Twisted Metal stand out. In fact, the 2023 games published by Sony and nominated are… one, but VR and cinema have somehow increased the count.

The strongest publishers

Nominations for publishers

What stands out, however, are the 8 nominations of Larian Studiosconsidering that they are all due to Baldur’s Gate 3. Capcom and Square Enix are tied.

EA follows with 6 nominations, while CD Projekt Red and Riot Games close the ranks, the latter very present in the esports sector.

Naturally, the ranking of the most nominated publishers is on the sidelines of the games themselves, in which the almost total absence of Starfield stands out.

For the rest, we remind you that The Game Awards 2023 will take place on the night of December 7th. Of course we at Multiplayer.it we will follow the event live commenting on all the prizes and announcements.