As you already know, the Competition and Markets Authority (CM extension) of the United Kingdom has decided to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The institution obviously gives a series of reasons and explanations (very long) and among the pages of the report we can also read an interesting consideration. The CMA points out that Nintendo consoles I’m not “technologically capable” of proposing call of Duty with the same quality as Xbox and PlayStation.

Precisely, the CMA wrote: “Call of Duty is currently available on two game consoles: Xbox and PlayStation. We have found that these consoles compete closely with each other in terms of content, target audience and console technology. We have found that Nintendo’s consoles are less in competition with Xbox and PlayStation, as they generally offer consoles with different technical specifications and the most popular titles tend to be more family and child-friendly.”

He also adds: “Nintendo does not currently offer Call of Duty and we have found no evidence to indicate that its consoles are technologically capable to run a version of Call of Duty similar to those of Xbox and PlayStation in terms of quality of gameplay and content.”

No Call of Duty on Switch if the deal jumps?

We remember that Xbox and Nintendo they had struck a deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles for the next ten years after the acquisition closed, and for many this meant that Call of Duty would be coming to Nintendo’s new generation of consoles, rather than the Switch. Or, Microsoft would have offered a cloud version of the game on Switch and the new console, in case it too was unable to run the game correctly. No one has ever really thought that Switch was able to offer the current Call of Duty natively and with the exact same quality as the Xbox Series and PS5.

Having too much power in cloud scope however, it was the main reason why the CMA blocked the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, so it is clear that this is not a solution well seen by the CMA.

Microsoft will appealbut shares of Activision Blizzard are down 10% in the meantime.