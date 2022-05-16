Reggie Fils-Aimépresident of Nintendo of America until 2019, he continues to turn the media promoting his book Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo.

In a recent interview he was asked why the F-Zero has been abandoned, and the executive responded confirming the idea previously expressed by others involved in the series, such as Shigeru Miyamoto: we need a new idea to refresh the gameplay. Also, he speculates that someone in the company is probably studying how to bring this game to life.

“Why was F-Zero abandoned? The insight I will share is that, at least during my tenure as president, Nintendo developers have always experimented with different styles of play, always thinking about where to apply a unique new style, whether it was an existing saga or perhaps creating a new series“, Fils-Aimé replies.

“My guess is that somewhere in the Kyoto development centers, some developer is playing with an idea that could be applied to F-Zero.“, continues. “There has never been a situation, at least in my experience, where the company makes a conscious decision not to continue supporting an X, Y, or Z saga. Historically it hasn’t worked that way.“.

F-Zero was first released in 1990 and arrived on SNES in ’91, but the series has been inactive since 2004’s F-Zero Climax.

Source: Eurogamer