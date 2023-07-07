As reported by Nikkei, the nintendoswitch has achieved its highest sales in June in Japan. According to the report, the system sold 380,000 units in June, representing a 68% increase over June 2022 in Japan.

The system, which is likely to reach total sales of 30 million in Japan by the end of this year, is now in its sixth year. However, despite some believing that the system is near the end of its useful life, its sales were significantly boosted by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May.

In June there was also a Nintendo Direct which featured the announcement of several new titles from Mario for nintendoswitch, which could have boosted sales. However, the dramatic year-over-year increase appears to be well beyond the traditional post-a Nintendo Direct.

It is likely that the nintendoswitch exceed so much game boy as to Nintendo DS next year, which would make it the most successful console of all time in the region based on sales. Although not impossible, the nintendoswitch would have to sell around 30 million more units worldwide to dethrone the Nintendo DS and to Playstation 2each of which is estimated to have sold around 155 million.

In May, Nintendo reported a slowdown in console sales switchesbut suggested that no new hardware will be released before April 2024. After the financial results in May, Nikkei Asia claimed to have been informed by a source close to Nintendo that development of the company’s next console appears to be progressing smoothly.

“Such development appears to be progressing well,” they said. “But there won’t be a product launch before next spring, at least.”

Nintendo aims to sell 15 million consoles switches in this fiscal year, which would represent a decrease of 16.5% compared to the previous year.

“Maintaining the sales momentum of switches it will be difficult in its seventh year”, said the president of NintendoShuntaro Furukawa in the May results conference call. “Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit ambitious. But we will do everything we can to boost demand before the holiday season to achieve the goal.”

Furukawa also hinted that if Nintendo announced a new console, it would do so closer to the product launch than would be the case with switches.

The company’s next-generation console was announced under the development codename ‘NX‘ in March 2015, a full two years before its final release.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Not only Nintendothis has been a great year in terms of video games, but the truth is that, while Sony and Microsoft continue to fight over the sale of Activision. Nintendo hasn’t stopped delivering and announcing great titles that keep coming to the Switch even though the console is in the twilight of its life cycle.