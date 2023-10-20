The president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, said the company is in excellent relationships with Microsoftwhich he considers a precious partner.
The statement comes after some 2020 emails from Phil Spencer were leaked online, in which the Xbox boss claims to dream of acquiring Nintendo, outlining among other things a long-term strategy.
In the interview granted to Inverse, Bowser obviously did not comment on the alleged plans of the Redmond giant, limiting himself to stating that the Japanese company is on excellent terms, as also demonstrated the various collaborations of recent years.
“We have a great relationship with Microsoft,” he said. “We consider them partners in so many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see this partnership. Obviously Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, we can’t wait for this collaboration to continue” .
Bowser talks about acquisitions in the gaming market
The president of Nintendo of America also had his say regarding the large number of acquisitions made in recent years within the videogame market, such as those of Microsoft, Sony and Embracer, explaining that such operations have always been a constant but that at the same time new talented small and large development studios continually emerge, which in in any case it is good for gamers.
“As far as industry consolidation, I’ve been in this industry for over 16 years. One constant is the acquisition of studios. But the other constant is the fact that new studios are popping up every year. Incredibly creative studios produce content, from indie games to AAA games. So as consolidation happens, in equal measure, we see these new studios, which demonstrates the dynamic nature of the industry as a whole. Ultimately, this bodes well for gamers.”
As for Nintendo, president Furukawa explained that he does not rule out acquisitions a priori, however he is aiming more at organic growth by investing in his internal teams that embrace the creative philosophy that characterizes the company.
