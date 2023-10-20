The president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, said the company is in excellent relationships with Microsoftwhich he considers a precious partner.

The statement comes after some 2020 emails from Phil Spencer were leaked online, in which the Xbox boss claims to dream of acquiring Nintendo, outlining among other things a long-term strategy.

In the interview granted to Inverse, Bowser obviously did not comment on the alleged plans of the Redmond giant, limiting himself to stating that the Japanese company is on excellent terms, as also demonstrated the various collaborations of recent years.

“We have a great relationship with Microsoft,” he said. “We consider them partners in so many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see this partnership. Obviously Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, we can’t wait for this collaboration to continue” .