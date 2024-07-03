In an initiative that is unique and rare for Nintendo, the company has decided to offer a additional discount on the use of Nintendo Switch voucherspurchasing them for a limited period of time, until July 14th.
In practice, by purchasing a pair of vouchers for €99, it is possible to obtain an additional discount of €19.80 for a subsequent purchasethrough gold points to use on the Nintendo eShop. This is effectively a sort of double discount, considering that vouchers are already a way to save something on the purchase of new games.
As indicated on the Nintendo website, Nintendo Switch vouchers are an exclusive offer for Nintendo Switch Online Membersso only those who have an active subscription to Nintendo’s online service can also access this additional promotion.
Up to 41 euros off on three new games
Vouchers are sold in pairs, with the package costing €99 in total.
Considering the standard price of new games for Nintendo Switch, this can already represent a saving of around 20 euros in total, since it allows you to spend 49.50 euros per game instead of the classic 59 each.
Added to this is the additional discount of €19.80 in gold points to be used for a subsequent purchase through the Nintendo eShop, which in total can lead to a overall savings of more than 40 euros.
With the upcoming release of big-name games like those showcased during the recent Nintendo Direct, namely The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi: The Brotherhood of Brothers, and more, this could be an offer you don’t want to miss. You can find all the information at the link below, marked as “source”.
