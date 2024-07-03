In an initiative that is unique and rare for Nintendo, the company has decided to offer a additional discount on the use of Nintendo Switch voucherspurchasing them for a limited period of time, until July 14th.

In practice, by purchasing a pair of vouchers for €99, it is possible to obtain an additional discount of €19.80 for a subsequent purchasethrough gold points to use on the Nintendo eShop. This is effectively a sort of double discount, considering that vouchers are already a way to save something on the purchase of new games.

As indicated on the Nintendo website, Nintendo Switch vouchers are an exclusive offer for Nintendo Switch Online Membersso only those who have an active subscription to Nintendo’s online service can also access this additional promotion.