That is what revealed Toyo Keizai, a publishing house specialized in publishing books and magazines focused on business and economics. Recently, it published a list of the most notable companies.

And there appears Nintendo with reserves of more than $11 billion dollars. But that's not the most impressive thing, it's that this publisher and developer… has no debt!

This is why, unlike other companies that generate more money, the one run by Shuntaro Furukawa has no problems.

The great sales of the Nintendo Switch and its games since March 2017 are the reason why it is in the black and with great profits.

In addition to what is earned from its console and associated titles, Nintendo also receives profits from other sources. One of them is The Pokémon Company, of which it is a part owner, and another is the Mario and company park.

Likewise and thanks to the plumber's tape, Super Mario Bros. The Movie, is that you also have more money available to dip into. And how are other video game companies doing? Well, not so well as we say.

Toyo Keizai measures by subtracting out debt, which Nintendo doesn't have. Thanks @pierre485_ for sharing this article! Other game developers made the cut too: 25. Bandai Namco

38. Square Enix

50. Konami

63. Sega

64. GungHo

81. Kadokawa

88. Capcom — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 18, 2024

In Toyo Keizai's Top 300, Bandai Namco appears at #25, Square Enix at #38, Konami at #50, and Capcom at #88.

So before the launch of its next console, Nintendo is in a great moment and ready to face new challenges.

One of the reasons for his healthy situation is that he does not usually invest in businesses that he considers risky. He usually saves his profits and takes advantage of them when times are bad.

