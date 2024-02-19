













Nintendo is not left out and will have its Direct this February 21









He Nintendo Direct on February 21, 2024 will last a not insignificant amount of 25 minutes and we will see several games in development that will come out on the Switch during the first half of 2024, so we will have pure fresh titles for which we will not have to wait a year, unless they come up with some surprise.

Now, the question that remains is which partners will show games at this presentation? We could say that there will be no shortage of Square Enix, maybe some Publisher will have some kind of remaster for the console and, with a little luck, we could see the rumored Hi-Fi Rush that would be about to become multiplatform.

It must be remembered that the same Phil Spencer said that they were not going to reveal which games would be multiplatform due to issues of agreements with their partners and we cannot rule out that Nintendo is one of them.

What is a fact is that we will have a good number of exclusives with some multiplatform.

All that was missing was the Nintendo Direct for February 2024

It's already becoming something of a rule that when a company holds a game presentation, it's inevitable that one more thing will be presented as well. For example, we had State of Play with several games coming out on PlayStation 4 and 5. Then, victims of leaks, Xbox had to clarify what its strategy will be for the immediate future.

Nintendo will finally have a Direct that apparently sounds discreet but could be packed with many surprises. Now we just have to wait and see what the also known as Big N has in store for us in its immediate future.

