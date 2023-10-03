During an interview with Nikkei, Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendoreiterated that the company intends to strengthen its development division to cope with the increasingly growing difficulties in creating new games. In doing so he prefers one organic growthrather than the acquisition of external companies that may not be in line with the creative approach that distinguishes Nintendo.

“Game development is becoming more sophisticated. The resources required to develop a single piece of software therefore continue to grow it is essential to strengthen the organization development,” Furukawa said.

“More than simply increasing the number of employees, we need to be able to make games that meet Nintendo’s expectations. For this reason we have decided that rather than allocating resources external to the company, it is necessary to strengthen our internal development resources, which have a deep understanding of Nintendo’s creative DNA and brand.”

Furukawa added that, although the company does not rule out acquisitions a priori, it prefers to aim for them collaborations with external companies.

“We are not against the idea of ​​M&A (mergers and acquisitions, ed.). However, if an organization that does not understand Nintendo’s creative approach is involved, the results may not be as desired. On the other hand, for companies that have a development approach similar to ours, we can enter into various partnerships with them, not limited to acquisitions.”