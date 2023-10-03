During an interview with Nikkei, Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendoreiterated that the company intends to strengthen its development division to cope with the increasingly growing difficulties in creating new games. In doing so he prefers one organic growthrather than the acquisition of external companies that may not be in line with the creative approach that distinguishes Nintendo.
“Game development is becoming more sophisticated. The resources required to develop a single piece of software therefore continue to grow it is essential to strengthen the organization development,” Furukawa said.
“More than simply increasing the number of employees, we need to be able to make games that meet Nintendo’s expectations. For this reason we have decided that rather than allocating resources external to the company, it is necessary to strengthen our internal development resources, which have a deep understanding of Nintendo’s creative DNA and brand.”
Furukawa added that, although the company does not rule out acquisitions a priori, it prefers to aim for them collaborations with external companies.
“We are not against the idea of M&A (mergers and acquisitions, ed.). However, if an organization that does not understand Nintendo’s creative approach is involved, the results may not be as desired. On the other hand, for companies that have a development approach similar to ours, we can enter into various partnerships with them, not limited to acquisitions.”
Further collaborations in the future?
Furukawa basically reiterated what he said at the beginning of February. At the time, he stated that Nintendo intends to invest 100 billion Yen (around 770 million euros) to strengthen its development division, while aiming for organic growth rather than targeting large acquisitions, contrary to what has been seen in recent years. years with the strategies of Sony and Microsoft.
On the contrary, historically Nintendo has never disdained collaborations with external companies to create main games or spin-offs of its historical IPs. Just to give a few examples, Pokkén Tournament was made by Bandai Namco, while Koei Tecmo created musou-style games based on The Legend of Zelda and Fire Emblem. And from Furukawa’s words it seems that the company intends to continue with this approach in the future.
In the same interview, the president of Nintendo also stated that the company intends to make new games for Nintendo Switch until at least March 2025.
