The successor of the nintendo switch is on the way and although many are eager to know what the next console will offer Nintendothe company puts more emphasis on experiences and games than on hardware.

In an interview, the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowserhighlights that for the company the most important thing is not so much the hardware itself, but what happens on the screen when players take the controls and immerse themselves in the gaming experience. It focuses on whether the experience is absorbing and immersive, regardless of the art style used.

bowser He added that the variety of artistic styles in the games of the nintendo switch has helped the console stand out even compared to others with hardware more powerful, which has contributed to its longevity.

Although bowser avoided commenting too much about the successor of the switchsuggested that the accounts of Nintendo of users will still be usable in the next generation, making the transition between platforms easier.

Nintendo has several new games for the switch in development and about to be released, including a remake of Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door HD scheduled for 2024, a remake of Mario vs. donkey kong in February, Princess Peach: Showtime! in March and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for summer 2024.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It is not a surprise that Nintendo say this, on some occasions it has even been said that thanks to the limitations that developers face when creating games for consoles Nintendothe results are often surprising, creative and unique.