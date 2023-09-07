On the occasion of the Nintendo Live event dedicated to the public which was also held for the first time in the USA, in Seattle, in recent days, the Nintendo of America president Doug Bowsertold the Washington Post the company plans to “evolve to to become a complete entertainment companywith video games as the core”.
For decades, Nintendo was above all a video game company, a manufacturer of game consoles and software, but with the latest developments we can see the traces of this evolution towards a larger structure and complex, in line with the major majors in the sector.
Elements of this development can be seen in the recent success of Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich propelled the Nintendo Pictures film section into the limelight, and into the construction of theme parks around the world.
Doug Bowser is targeting the entertainment majors
Although the company has gone through different phases in its history, starting from the production of playing cards in the late 1800s, in recent decades it has been known above all as a publisher, manufacturer and developer of consoles and video games, but the idea is to broaden Nintendo’s breadth for the foreseeable future, while maintaining i video games as the core.
The goal, for Doug Bowser, is to compete with other companies for “people’s time dedicated to entertainment”, which projects Nintendo into a wider and more competitive market, which includes different forms of pastime in addition to video games.
On the other hand, with Super Mario Bros. The Movie having now surpassed 168 million viewers at the box office, it is clear that Nintendo has what it takes to launch itself into other sectors as well, and as far as cinema and television in particular there are already other projects in development, yet to be announced.
#Nintendo #evolving #complete #entertainment #company #Doug #Bowser
Leave a Reply