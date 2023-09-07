On the occasion of the Nintendo Live event dedicated to the public which was also held for the first time in the USA, in Seattle, in recent days, the Nintendo of America president Doug Bowsertold the Washington Post the company plans to “evolve to to become a complete entertainment companywith video games as the core”.

For decades, Nintendo was above all a video game company, a manufacturer of game consoles and software, but with the latest developments we can see the traces of this evolution towards a larger structure and complex, in line with the major majors in the sector.

Elements of this development can be seen in the recent success of Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich propelled the Nintendo Pictures film section into the limelight, and into the construction of theme parks around the world.