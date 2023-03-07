Founded in 1889 by artisan Fusajiro Yamauchi, the company that began by producing hanafuda cards ventured into various lines of business before turning to video games. Since then, it has become one of the most influential and successful brands in the industry, spawning legendary franchises such as: Super Mario Bros. Legend of Zelda, metroid and more.

A recent study carried out by Statistashowed that Nintendo is the most popular video game company and beloved in the United States. According to it, three quarters of the gamer population knows who Nintendo is and 47% of them find it a company they like.

The surprising fact is that those who are behind them are neither sony neither Microsoftbut Electronic Arts, in second place with 52% brand awareness and loved by just a third of that number. AND Epic Games in third place with 53% brand awareness and a 27% approval

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It has always struck me that Americans prefer Japanese brands when it comes to video games, I don’t know if it’s a deep-rooted thought from the mid-80s, when Nintendo revived the industry, or if it’s the idea that everything made in the US is something that is made in the US. USA is poorly done. Unlike the Japanese who always prefer to consume a national brand first. Would you support a Mexican competitor in the video game industry?