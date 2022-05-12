During a question and answer session with Japanese investors, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawaspoke about how the company plans to “drop” Switch in the future.

“We have already announced part of our roadmap for the software which will be launched until next spring“, said Furukawa (via VGC). “Unlike in the past, we continue to have a great variety of games coming out, even beyond five years after launch. This is because Nintendo Switch had a very smooth launch, which allowed us to focus all our development resources on a unique platform.to.”

Furukawa explained that Nintendo’s strategy is to make sure it doesn’t lose its massive user base, more than 100 million users according to the company’s 2021 financial year report. In addition, the big N wants to guarantee services that use Nintendo accounts and other external IPs. Furukawa hinted at some form of backward compatibility, as another method of retaining the Switch audience.

As part of Nintendo’s latest earnings briefing, the company announced that Switch sales have now reached 107.65 million units as of March 31, and game sales have jumped to 822.18 million units. This figure currently brings Switch closer to PS4 and Game Boy in the ranking of best-selling consoles of all time, although it still has a long way to go before it can break PS2’s record of 155 million units.

This number could be difficult to reach due to the global shortage of components caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage that Nintendo says will not end anytime soon. Last fiscal year, Nintendo sold fewer Switch units than the previous year, and the company also cut its expected sales of the Switch for the current fiscal year from 21.7 million to 21 million.

There will still be plenty of games to play on the system, including a number of proprietary titles such as Bayonetta 3 and many indie games.

Source: Gamespot.