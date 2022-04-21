An anonymous person pointed out the American branch of Nintendo for an alleged violation of labor rights.

If we start counting, we could list several cases of large video game companies that deliberately ignore the rights of its workers. Activision Blizzard has starred in one of these controversies after carrying out an unexpected wave of layoffs at Raven Software, developer of support for several Call of Duty deliveries. These kinds of problems have also affected Nintendo, which was recently accused of violating the labor rights of its staff and prevent the formation of a union in its American branch.

To contextualize a bit, it should be remembered that a anonymous person has singled out the video game company at the National Labor Relations Board for carrying out alleged pressure measurements that would prevent the unionization of employees. This information, shared by the journalist from Axios, Stephen Totilowas left somewhat incomplete by not describing the situation experienced by the worker.

The lawsuit has been brought by a contractor who was fired for disclosing confidential informationNintendoDespite this, Nintendo has not been slow to respond to these accusations with its own version of the story, as shared by the aforementioned professional on Twitter: “We are aware of the lawsuit, which has been initiated in the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor was previously fired for disclosing confidential informationand for no other reason.”

“Nintendo is not aware of no attempt to unionize or related activities and intends to cooperate with the JNRL investigation”. The Japanese company ends the message by saying that “Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all our employees and contractors. We take employment matters very seriously“.

We will have to closely monitor the evolution of this problem in order to know its future outcome, so we will be attentive to the upcoming statements anonymous worker or Nintendo. On the other hand, it is not a surprise that American companies prevent the unionization of their employees, since we already saw that Activision Blizzard refused to recognize the union formed by its staff in a historic movement for the developer studio.

More about: Nintendo, Lawsuit, Labor Rights and Nintendo of America.