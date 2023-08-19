In an interview published by NHK, the Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawareported that the company has a particular approach to hardware than even the competition, with a willingness to find technological breakthroughs for its consoles and not just news progressive.

In short, Nintendo’s idea is not to present novelties in line with proven architectures and solutions, but rather to try to change the rules of the game, introducing innovations capable of presenting moments of rupture in the gaming industry.

“Although there are no specific particular technologies we are currently focusing on, we conduct research on a large variety of solutions,” Furukawa explained. “I think the most important thing for our company is to look for new technologies not simply to introduce sequential innovations, but to lead to revolutions in the games themselves”.

In this way, the president of Nintendo wants to emphasize the idea that the company does not want to follow others but run its own line evolutionary evolution, as on the other hand we have seen in several cases in the past.