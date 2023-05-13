six years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildits direct sequel, Tears of the Kingdomis finally in the hands of the owners of switches. Of course, there’s no better time to start asking about the future of the series, and we’ve already gotten our first official sneak peek.

The smallest hint of the next Zelda of Nintendo comes from a series of new interviews released today with director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and producer Eiji Aonuma.

“Oh, and it seems likely that Fujibayashi already has plans for the next game of Zeldaeven though he hasn’t even told Aonuma,” Zachary tweeted.

Small, a contributor to The New York Times, who recently spoke with both developers. Although it is not a surprise that Nintendo continue to work on one of their most popular franchises of all time, it’s unusual to see a reference to the future of the series so soon after the release of Tears of the Kingdom.

The next game will surely come to the next console of Nintendopossibly a Switch Pro either switch 2, which is expected to arrive after April 2024. What can we expect from the next game? Apparently not even Aonuma knows, but there were some interesting quotes from the duo’s recent press tour that had fans speculating. Will Ganondorf continue to evolve and potentially even become a playable character at some point?

“It is quite possible that from now on we could see more character development and personality changes as the series continues,” Aonuma told The New York Times. “Ganondorf is an ingredient that we use to complement the gameplay.”

And what about Zelda? Fans have given up hope that the female lead will take on a more central and empowered role in a mainline installment. Could she finally take center stage in a new game?

“We feel like what has the highest priority is this gameplay idea,” Aonuma told Vanity Fair. “If it turns out that the particular gameplay we’re trying to pull off would look better with Zelda taking on that role, then it’s possible that that’s a direction we could go. That being said, of course, since we’re not sure what the next gaming experience will be, we can’t say what the next step for Zelda will be.”

Some players have also been split on the open world twist that happened with Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom it builds on that twist, making the explorable space even bigger and introducing tons of open-ended abilities that encourage experimentation, unlike previous games where complex mazes had carefully calibrated solutions.

“When we think about games from the past that we’ve worked on, where there was a puzzle to solve and only one answer, that’s a development approach from the past,” Aonuma told Game Informer. “Now, I’m glad we’ve gotten to this method where we’re giving people a lot of options, and there are a lot of answers to a single problem, and they can all be potentially correct. I’m glad I got to this kind of development style.”

It certainly sounds like the team would be happy to continue building on that style of play rather than revert to the more linear and structured adventures of Ocarina of Time either Skyward Sword. Or maybe not. One of the more interesting comments Aonuma made had to do with how design ideas that get abandoned in one game can still come back in another.

“This is something that I think Mr. Miyamoto has said in the past, but when you have an idea and you try to make it work, and it doesn’t work, you don’t give up on that idea,” he told Game Informer. “Instead, wait for the right opportunity to arrive. Those ideas – and I think this is true of our developers – stay in their heads; they keep them with them while they continue their work. When those things accumulate, and the right opportunity presents itself, we find the opportunity to implement those ideas.”

So what ideas have accumulated after completing the work on Tears of the Kingdom? Neither Aonuma nor Fujibayashi say so.

“I have a few in mind, but I’m not sure if I can share them here,” the latter told Polygon when asked. “I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise for people.” Aonuma didn’t budge either. “Yeah, no, that would cause me problems,” he said. “So please don’t.”

Author’s note: It’s obvious that people are expecting the next one to be in the works. Zelda, after the statements that were made about how they began to work in Tears of the Kingdom after the release of Breath of the Wildbut if the next game is for the next console, chances are they’ll take a break, you also have to explore what the new hardware can offer.