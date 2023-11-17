A former Nintendo of Japan employee has publicly spoken about his time working at the company, calling it a “haven for superhumans and geniuses”, but “hell for an ordinary person” like himself.

Koichi Miura worked at Nintendo from 2019 to 2023 in game production and is now a freelance CG designer and YouTuber. On Twitter, he wrote about his experience at the company. It’s rare to see former employees openly talking in an industry which is known for a culture of keeping quiet.

“Nintendo was a great company,” Miura wrote (as translated by Eurogamer), “but I wouldn’t recommend it lightly to others,” he revealed, due to the sheer amount of talent within the company.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Who should star in The Legend of Zelda: The Movie?Watch on YouTube

He described it as a “haven of superhumans and genuises” capable of creating successively amazing games, but felt it was “hell for an average person” such as himself. His time at Nintendo helped him realize it was n’t the right career for him, he said, and helped him find the confidence to take his career down a different path. “That’s my biggest accomplishment from working at Nintendo,” he added. “I have no regrets in deciding to work there, achieving that, and then leaving.”

任天堂はものすごい会社でした

でも気安く人に勧める気にはなりません

そこは超人と天才の巣窟だったからです

凡人の私には地獄でした

おかげで自分には向いていないと気づいたし

別の方向を目指そうと決心ができました

それが任天堂で働いて得た最大の成果です

ですから目指して達成して諦めたことに… — Buncho | Koichi Miura 👑 おっぱいの王におれはなるっ!!! (@BunchoCG) November 7, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Miura reiterated he has no bad feelings towards Nintendo. “Let me repeat this so there are no misunderstandings,” he continued, “I thought it was a really great company and the employees were wonderful people.” In a statement to EncounterMiura said he hopes people don’t see his experience as a negative one, but as a positive message.

Nintendo’s two most recent releases, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG bowled Donlan over in his reviews.