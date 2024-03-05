













Nintendo invites you to relive the best Mario stories during Mario Day









Here comes one of the most important celebrations for fans and consumers of Nintendo: he Mario Day. This date takes place every March 10 due to the play on words of combining the abbreviation of March with the 10 in English.

Now, Nintendo, you don't want to forget the Mario Day and proposes a good number of activities to enjoy this year. Fans of all ages are invited to relive the most iconic adventures of the Italian plumber through his video games, whether classic or recent, and other activities.

We also recommend: Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition reveals its requirements for PC

Here is a series of activities that you can do during this special day that will surely bring you a lot of joy.

Play Mario classics through Nintendo Switch Online

A very worthy way to celebrate Mario Day is by using your Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscription, which gives you access to several of the NES, SNES, Game Boy, N64 and more games that made this character famous during the decade. from the 80's and 90's. If you are not a subscriber, you have the chance to enjoy a 14-day trial that gives you a good idea of ​​what this service is all about.

Play Super Mario World and get rewards to win

If you have an NSO subscription you can play Super Mario World on SNES and if you do so between now and April 1st you will get platinum points that give you access to classic Mario icons. You can claim all kinds of very worthy rewards that will add some personality to your online gaming experience.

Source: Nintendo

There are many offers coming in games where Mario appears

From March 7 starting at 2:00 am central time until March 18 at 2:00 am you will find several offers on very worthy games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party SuperstarsMario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and many more.

In case you feel like playing a game of this iconic character, you will surely find a nice offer that will help your pocket.

Watch the movie, participate in tournaments and much more on Mario Day

In addition to activities taking place at the Nintendo store in New York, an open tournament of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in which users from Mexico will be able to participate. The 310 best players thousand gold points on My Nintendo.

Those who want to participate must enter the following code 3409-7365-4571.

On the other hand, you are also invited to watch Super Mario Bros. The Movie with the digital movie guide which reveals information about this film and other references.

What do you think of these activities? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)