Nintendo will hold its next indie-focused announcement showcase tomorrow, Wednesday 19th April, at 5pm UK time (that’s 12pm Eastern, or 9am Pacific).

Indie World details upcoming Nintendo Switch games from indie developers, in contrast to the bigger titles often on offer in Nintendo Directs.

It’s also a regular source of disappointment for fans waiting to hear more on Hollow Knight: Silksong. But perhaps tomorrow will be the day?

Indie World Showcase 11.9.2022

Back in November, Nintendo’s previous Indie World Showcase gave us details of Golf Story follow-up Sports Story, Coffee Talk Episode 2 (out this week!) and a shadow drop for Rogue Legacy 2.

Join us tomorrow at 5pm for coverage of everything announced.