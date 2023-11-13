Nintendo will hold its next Indie World showcase event tomorrow, Tuesday 14th November at 5pm UK time.

That’s 9am Pacific or midday Eastern if you live across the pond.

TO post on X, formerly Twitter, from Nintendo this afternoon stated that tomorrow’s broadcast would last 20 minutes, and feature “new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.”



While Nintendo Direct broadcasts focus on key first-party and third-party launches from Nintendo itself and major big-budget game publishers, Indie World showcases highlight some of the titles headed to Nintendo Switch from smaller developers.

There’s no word from Nintendo on what to expect here but, as always, fans will of course be keeping an eye out for the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong. Surely it has to pop up one of these days?

Nintendo published its latest financial results last week and sought to maintain focus on the aging Switch, ahead of one last push for the platform during the upcoming lucrative end of the year season.

The company is yet to announce any plans for the console’s successor, which is widely expected to arrive in the next 12 months.