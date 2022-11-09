Nintendo Indie World November 2022: all games presented

Venba from Visai Games: Get a taste of this delicious narrative cooking game in which you’ll help an Indian mother, recently emigrated to Canada, to rediscover her roots by cooking a variety of delicious South Indian dishes. Immerse yourself in a story of love and mourning through branching conversations, recover lost family recipes and enjoy a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. Venba will be served on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

Goodbye World from Isolation Studio and PM Studios, Inc .: Goodbye World follows the story of Kanii and Kumade, two friends and indie developers looking for the perfect idea for their next game. Learn how the story unfolds as you tackle the levels of a retro-inspired platformer and follow the adventures of the two protagonists. Will their friendship survive the stress of these challenges? Goodbye World is coming to Nintendo Switch this month.

Have a Nice Death from Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing: Take on the role of the President of Death Incorporated, Death himself, in this hand-drawn 2D roguelite action game. Explore the dark and fascinating procedurally generated departments of Death Inc. and use a vast arsenal of weapons, spells and special curses to bring your underlings who have reaped more souls than necessary. Have a Nice Death will make its way to Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023. Pre-orders will open today in Nintendo eShop.

Aka by Cosmo Gatto and Neowiz: Play as former warrior Aka in this small, open world top-down game, and go in search of inner peace in a remote island paradise. In an archipelago of handcrafted islands dotted with majestic mountains, dense tropical forests and inviting hot springs, Aka will be able to look after fauna and flora, build shelter, craft objects and even feed dragons. Various missions await him in which he will face the ghosts of his past. Aka will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 15th.

Pepper Grinder by Ahr Ech and Devolver Digital: Robbed after a shipwreck, treasure hunter Pepper must rely on her trusty drill Grinder to recover what belongs to her in this thrilling action-adventure game. Blast your way through a colorful animated world by drilling and jumping and unlock new parts for Grinder to wreak even more mayhem and overcome challenging puzzles. Collect treasures and other valuable items, then use them to upgrade Pepper, unlock new locations on the world map, and collect stickers for your scrapbook. Pepper Grinder will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly by Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide Games: the visual novel that revolves all around coffee makes its return with a second chapter! As the manager of a late-night bar, you’ll hear the moving stories of many quirky, not always human customers, getting to know them cup after cup. You will have to find the right blend for each customer, decorate the drinks with foam and discover secret recipes capable of warming the heart. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will debut on Nintendo Switch next spring.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni from KENEI DESIGN and Clouded Leopard Entertainment: Play as a warrior demon hungry for revenge in this 3D action-adventure game. After being defeated by a Japanese folk hero, Kuuta travels to a small island where he joins forces with the spirit Kazemaru. The vast grasslands and lush forests of this place are inhabited by ancient demons. To defeat them, you will control both characters simultaneously using a single Joy-Con. Attack the demons with Kuuta's club, then summon Kazemaru to drain their souls. Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023.

Desta: The Memories Between from ustwo games: the creators of Monument Valley present a roguelike title with memorable characters, a compelling story, strategic turn-based combat and a ball game similar to dodgeball. Each night, when Desta falls asleep, he enters a mysterious world filled with memories, long-forgotten places and old acquaintances. In her sleep, Desta uses powerful orbs to play a surreal turn-based game that can change the course of conversation. Desta: The Memories Between will arrive on Nintendo Switch early next year.

A Space for the Unbound by Mojiken , Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide Games: Set in rural Indonesia in the 1990s, A Space for the Unbound tells the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. When a mysterious force suddenly puts their lives at risk, the two lovers will have to scour their city from top to bottom to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world and, perhaps, learn more about each other. A Space for the Unbound will arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023.

Dordogne by Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, Umanimation and Focus Entertainment: in this compelling narrative experience you will play Mimi, a girl who spent all the summers of her childhood in the Dordogne, France. Now, Mimi has returned to her deceased grandmother's house, finding a series of letters and family secrets to decipher. She plays both in the present and in the past and discover the close bond between grandmother and granddaughter as she collects photos, objects and words to fill Mimi's binder and keep her precious memories of her alive. Dordogne will arrive on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

Botany Manor by Balloon Studios and Whitethorn Games: Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who lives alone in a sumptuous 19th-century English mansion. Arabella takes care of her beautiful gardens by solving plant-inspired puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Searching the mansion you will find clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more, which will help you make Arabella a better gardener and find out more about her. Botany Manor will blossom on Nintendo Switch next year.

Once Upon a Jester by Bonte Avond and Crunching Koalas: Sok and Jester, two close friends, have devised a plan to steal a Royal Diamond. The problem is that this plan calls for them to be invited to join the famous Royal Theater Show. To succeed, they will have to rely on improvisation and surpass all the other theater companies they encounter along the way. Their eventful journey will take them through a realm of fantasy filled with bizarre characters and hilarious spectacles. Once Upon a Jester is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Cellar Door Games Rogue Legacy 2: Anyone can be a hero in this sequel to the classic rogue-lite where the adventure changes with each new game. Whether you play a bard playing the lute and suffer from vertigo or a vegan cook facing meat, your goals will be the same: rack up loot, expand the castle, and make sure you have an heir! All of your upgrades will be passed down to your heirs, and each of them will have unique traits and abilities. The Nintendo Switch version includes the Legendary Heroes update, with tons of new content, including dozens of secondary classes and items. Rogue Legacy 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Blanc by Casus Ludi and Gearbox Publishing: In Blanc’s spectacular, monochromatic world, a wolf pup and a fawn must learn to help each other find their way home. During this cooperative adventure, the two unlikely friends will have to coordinate with each other and use their respective strengths to overcome the obstacles they find in their way. Blanc, a completely text-free story with local and online co-op play, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2023. Pre-orders will open today in Nintendo eShop.

A Little to the Left by MAX INFERNO and SECRET MODE: A Little to the Left is a relaxing puzzle where you can sort, stack and organize objects by arranging them in a pleasant way. From time to time a fluffy cat who likes to move things will pop up. You’ll find over 75 puzzles, many of which can be solved in multiple ways. A Little to the Left is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Sidebar Games Sports Story: In this varied sports RPG you will climb the ranks of the sports world by proving your worth on the golf, tennis and soccer fields. As your rank increases you will be able to try your hand at even more disciplines, such as BMX, mini golf, volleyball, cricket and more. In this game, however, it’s not all about sports: take a train or a helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or relax at the mall with its daily attractions, its sporting goods shops and its minigames. Sports Story will arrive on Nintendo Switch in December.

In addition to the games mentioned above, other indie titles coming soon to Nintendo Switch were also presented through a short montage. Among these we find WrestleQuest, a unique adventure that combines wrestling and elements typical of fantasy RPGs, arriving in May 2023; Wobbledogs Console Edition, a 3D puppy simulation where players take care of a mutant dog farm, coming November 17th and available for pre-order today in Nintendo eShop.

Space also for Storyteller, an award-winning puzzle game in which players can build stories, coming March 23, 2023; World of Horror, a roguelite horror RPG in which players will face arcane mysteries and evil legends of Japanese folklore, coming in summer 2023; Curse of the Sea Rats, an epic hand-animated action adventure featuring daredevil pirate rats, coming early 2023; and the acclaimed Inscryption, which blends a roguelike deckbuilder, escape room puzzles, and psychological horror into a dark odyssey, coming December 1.

What do you think of the novelties presented during Nintendo’s latest Indie World?