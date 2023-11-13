Nintendo has announced a new Indie Worldthe event dedicated to independent third-party developers and their upcoming games on Nintendo Switch. Mark the date and time on your calendar: the showcase will air at 18:00 Italian on Tuesday 14 November 2023or tomorrow.
According to the details shared by the Kyoto company, the Indie World of tomorrow will last approximately 20 minutes during which there will be “news, announcements and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch”.
According to the details shared by the Kyoto company, the Indie World of tomorrow will last approximately 20 minutes during which there will be "news, announcements and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch".
Will it be the right time for Hollow Knight: Silksong?
Indie Worlds are usually the showcase in which space is given to games developed by small independent studios but with great character. We repeat it every time, in the hope that it brings good results: many hope to see Hollow Knight: Silksong back in action tomorrow, perhaps this time accompanied by the long-awaited release date.
