Nintendo has announced a new Indie Worldthe event dedicated to independent third-party developers and their upcoming games on Nintendo Switch. Mark the date and time on your calendar: the showcase will air at 18:00 Italian on Tuesday 14 November 2023or tomorrow.

According to the details shared by the Kyoto company, the Indie World of tomorrow will last approximately 20 minutes during which there will be “news, announcements and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch”.

You can follow the event live at the indicated time on YouTube at this address or directly from the player within this news. Obviously you will find on our pages all the news on the most interesting games presented for the occasion.