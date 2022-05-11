In a new Indie World Nintendo presented 20 indie games from developers and publishers from around the world coming to Nintendo Switch. Some of these titles are available today: Mini Motorways, Soundfall, OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition And Gibbon: Beyond the Trees. Highlights of the video include the announcements of Another Crab’s Treasure by Aggro Crab, a soulslike adventure set in an underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse, and Wildfrost, a roguelike card game in which players create and customize their own deck during a mission to end the eternal chill. The presentation also gave space to ElecHeadan ambitious platformer packed with thrilling puzzles, Batora: Lost Havena non-linear action RPG set in a colorful and fascinating universe, e Totally Accurate Battle Simulatora battle simulator with a very particular physics engine.