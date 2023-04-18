Big surprise Nintendo announces that tomorrow, April 19, a new appointment will be held with Nintendo Indie World. We will be able to follow the live broadcast entirely dedicated to titles created by independent developers via the company’s YouTube channel starting at 18:00 (Italian time). At the moment there is not much information released about it, we only know that the conference it will last approximately 20 minutes.

We just have to wait for tomorrow to discover all the surprises that Nintendo has in store for us during this new appointment dedicated to independent developers!

NEW INDIE WORLD PRESENTATION WILL BE AIRED ON WEDNESDAY 19 APRIL The presentation will feature approximately 20 minutes of information about indie games coming to Nintendo Switch April 18, 2023 – A new Indie World presentation will air on Wednesday, April 19 at 18:00. It will feature approximately 20 minutes of news, announcements and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch. To watch the presentation, it will be possible to connect to the live stream Indie World – 04/19/2023 (Nintendo Switch). In the Indie World page of the official Nintendo site you can find all the information on the catalog of indie games available for Nintendo Switch. For more information: Nintendo sitehttp://www.nintendo.it

