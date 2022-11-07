Through their social channels Nintendo announced that the next November 9 a new appointment will be held on Nintendo Indie World. We will be able to follow the live broadcast from 18:00 (Italian time) via the YouTube channel of the company, at the link that you can find at the end of the article. At the moment the company has not released much information about it, we only know that the event it will last about 25 minutes and inside it will show all the new titles made by independent developers that will arrive on Nintendo Switch.

So we just have to wait two days to find out what news await us during the Nintendo Indie World.

Source: Nintendo Street Twitter