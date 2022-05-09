All fans of Nintendo expect the company to return with another of its summer Direct this June, even in the absence of E3.

But while we wait for the Japanese company to make some announcements on the matter, it looks like it has something else in store for gamers.

A new show Nintendo Indie World it would be in the plans of the great N. At least that’s what the Nintendo insider note seems to be alluding to Emily Rogerswho recently turned to the forums of Famiboards with a cryptic message.

“Are there any fans of indie games here?“wrote the insider. Rogers has had a solid experience with Nintendo-related leaks in the past and also carefully leaked new showcases (including Indie World shows) ahead of their official announcements.

Probably, if one of these events is announced in the near future, there will be plenty of fans who, once again, are hoping for an announcement related to the ever elusive Hollow Knight: Silksong.

All that remains is to wait for news from Nintendo.

Source: Gamingbolt.