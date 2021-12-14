Nintendo announces that a new one will be held tomorrow, 15 December Nintendo INDIE WORLD dedicated to independent titles coming to Nintendo Switch. The presentation will last about twenty minutes and can be followed via YouTube starting at 18:00 (Italian time).

A NEW INDIE WORLD WILL GO ON TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY 15 DECEMBER 2021 The presentation will include approximately 20 minutes of information on upcoming independent developer games coming to Nintendo Switch December 14, 2021 – A new Indie World will air at 6pm on Wednesday 15 December 2021. The presentation will include approximately 20 minutes of information on upcoming independent developer games coming to Nintendo Switch. To follow it, don’t miss the live broadcast Indie World – 12/15/2021 (Nintendo Switch). More information on the catalog of indie games for Nintendo Switch can be found on Indie World portal of the official Nintendo website. For more information:

Source: Nintendo