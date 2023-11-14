Nintendo Indie World this time too saw the presentation of numerous people games And ads linked precisely to the independent scene, with titles being released today or arriving in the coming months on Nintendo Switch.
The event opened with the announcement of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a decidedly retro style action platform from WayForward Technologies, continuing with the interesting dungeon crawler Core Keeperavailable next summer.
The Italian team Memorable Games, formerly MixedBag, then showed the furry adventure On Your Tail in action, scheduled for 2024, then giving way to the original strategic experience of Howlout today with a demo.
It was then the turn of the photographic adventure The Star Named EOSwhich will debut in spring 2024, and the pixel art roguelike Backpack Heroavailable starting today on eShop.
The other ads
The second part of the presentation started with a trailer for the metroidvania-style action platform Blade Chimera, which will catapult us into a future Osaka full of monsters to fight (spring 2024), while A Highland Song returned to show itself with a new trailer : The Inkle title will be available on December 5th.
Moonstone Island will see us explore a large number of ever-changing islands, generated by a procedural system, while Death Trick: Double Blind it presents itself as a mix between an adventure and a puzzle with hidden objects: it will be released on Nintendo Switch during 2024.
The announcement of the release date of Outer Wilds kicked off the final phase of the Nintendo Indie World, which concluded with a roundup including Planet of Lana (spring 2024), Enjoy the Diner (available today), Heavenly Bodies ( February 2024), The Gecko Gods (Spring 2024), Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (available today), Urban Myth Dissolution Center (2024) and finally Braid Anniversary Edition (April 30, 2024).
