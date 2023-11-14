Nintendo Indie World this time too saw the presentation of numerous people games And ads linked precisely to the independent scene, with titles being released today or arriving in the coming months on Nintendo Switch.

The event opened with the announcement of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a decidedly retro style action platform from WayForward Technologies, continuing with the interesting dungeon crawler Core Keeperavailable next summer.

The Italian team Memorable Games, formerly MixedBag, then showed the furry adventure On Your Tail in action, scheduled for 2024, then giving way to the original strategic experience of Howlout today with a demo.

It was then the turn of the photographic adventure The Star Named EOSwhich will debut in spring 2024, and the pixel art roguelike Backpack Heroavailable starting today on eShop.