The new one has just finished Nintendo Indie Worldthe event in which the Japanese company presented the indie productions coming up Nintendo Switch, with some high notes but also absences that leave a bitter taste in the mouth. Anyway, here all games and ads appeared on the stream.

To open the dances was the announcement of the release date of Mineko’s Night Market on Nintendo Switch and PC: the Meowza Games title will be available starting next September 26 and will put us in Mineko’s shoes in a adventure-sim very cute and interesting.

We have therefore reviewed My Time at Sandrock in action, with a release period set for this summer: we won’t have to wait too long to experience this promising narrative experience, which includes dozens of characters and side quests to grapple with as we try to restore a community within a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Plate Up! is a curious simulator in which you have to manage the kitchen and dining room of a restaurant to satisfy even the most demanding customers, collecting rewards at the end of the shift to buy new high-tech appliances and ovens with which to increase your competitiveness, alone or in cooperative multiplayer for four participants. Out in October.

Quilts and Cats of Calico instead it presents itself as the digital version of the Calico board game, with all its peculiarities, the quilt-style board and obviously the cats, which we will be able to look after while we become experts in embroidery, also in this case alone or together with a maximum of three friends in local or online multiplayer. The game will arrive this fall.

Rift of the NecroDancer has been announced for Nintendo Switch and will be released in 2023: excellent news for fans of Brace Yourself Games, the team behind Crypt of the NecroDancer, who are grappling with this captivating rhythm spin-off in which we will face increasingly difficult battles to win with rhythm and precision.

A Little to the Left is the new DLC of Cupboards & Drawers, in which we will be able to try our hand at twenty-five new puzzles as we explore a world made up of small spaces, secret compartments and surprises that await us every time we open a drawer, all accompanied by valuable illustrations and fascinating scenarios. Coming in June.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will see the arrival of a free DLC this spring, Puzzle’s Packwhich introduces two new playable characters and the challenging Quandary Challenges, as well as the setting of Castle Quandary, where we will be able to find many new puzzles waiting for us.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith is also a DLC that includes dozens of new objects, relics and enemies that we will find in dungeons redesigned for the occasion, with new versions of the four guardian bishops to watch over them and the goal of bringing our loot back to the sect to further enrich it. The exit? April 24th.

Animal Well, the first game released by the youtuber Dunkey’s team, is a metroidvania set in a pixel-based world, where we’ll be able to collect treasures, meet fascinating but sometimes hostile creatures, and in the latter case we’ll have to face them. We will be able to discover all the secrets of this world next winter.

Crime O’Clock is a puzzle-based adventure in which we will have the objective of solving forty cases scattered across time and space, moving from the golden age to the future, observing how the scenes change from time to time of crime and meeting characters who will help us find the clues and evidence we need from time to time. The launch is set for June 30.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, already confirmed for Nintendo Switch a few days ago, was presented at Nintendo Indie World with a trailer that reaffirms the horror connotation of the game, in which we control Gregory, a boy trapped overnight in the Mega Pizzaplex. The title is available now!

Shadows Over Loathing instead it is a slapstick RPG set in the 20s of the last century, in the universe of West of Loathing, in which we will be able to explore a fascinating monochromatic world and carry out various activities in different roles. Also in this case we are faced with a shadowdrop: the game is available today in digital format.

Were presented then Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered, the dynamic adventures of Rain Games and Modus Games in which we will be able to exploit electromagnetic powers to solve physics-based puzzles within scenarios inspired by Scandinavian settings. We will have to learn the art of Teslamancy and defeat the dangerous beasts that inhabit this world. Both titles are available today.

Blasphemous 2 has a trailer and a release window, set for this summer: the new chapter of The Game Kitchen’s hack & slash is preparing to involve us with its disturbing iconography, with increasingly complex platforming sessions and with spectacular and challenging fights , in which we will be able to take advantage of many special abilities.

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the event, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was shown with a new trailer and with the release date, set for next July 12th. We will find Riley again, who returns to the city of Camena to investigate some mysterious radio signals through which it seems it is possible to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world. But be careful: a menacing cult wants to take over this power!