Nintendo is preparing for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom In this way, it was recently announced that the production of switches will increase one month before the release of this title.

According to sources close to Bloomberg, Nintendo has told its suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production of the Switch at the beginning of the next fiscal year, that is, from the beginning of April. This is a result of the decrease in component shortages after two years, which finally makes it possible to overcome supply constraintsand produce as many consoles as the market demands.

Although the increase in production may sound strange for a console that has been on the market for almost six years, Let’s remember that in May it will arrive Tears of the Kingdom, so Nintendo would also be preventing an increase in demand for the console, especially considering how popular it was. Breath of the Wildand the public’s high expectations for the sequel.

We remind you that Tears of the Kingdom Coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. On related topics, it looks like Nintendo’s next console is coming next year. Similarly, the Switch was the best-selling console of 2022.

Editor’s Note:

2023 may be the last big year for the Switch. While sales will surely meet Nintendo’s expectations, we will no longer see as high as those recorded in the pandemic, and outside of Tears of the KingdomY Metroid Prime 4 maybe there won’t be big first party releases anymore.

Via: Bloomberg