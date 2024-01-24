













Nintendo: In case you forgot, this is the date online play on the 3DS and Wii U ends









According to the information revealed by Nintendo, The Wii U and 3DS online gaming service will close at the same time on April 8. At first it was only said that it would be at the beginning of the fourth month of 2024, but now, there is already a date as such.

This means there will be no cooperative play, online rankings, or data sharing, which sounds logical. The only thing that is saved, at least momentarily, are the Poké Transporter and Pokémon Bank services, which are so you can take your Pokémon to other games.

On the other hand, the Big N emphasizes that, for other very specific services with online features that do not belong to them, it will be necessary to contact the game publishers directly, which certainly sounds complicated.

Nintendo kills online play on 3DS and Wii U, but you can still download your games and play Street Pass

Nintendo also made it clear that all digital games, as well as updates, can be downloaded again. This feature will not be removed, which should be a relief to many players. The fear is that they will disconnect the servers with which the purchase license is verified.

Likewise, one of the most beloved features of the 3DS, StreetPass, will continue to work, since the panels of the different puzzles can continue to be passed between consoles. This is because local communication is used between the laptops.

However, SpotPass will no longer work as it requires an Internet connection and is a feature that will no longer work. Nintendo finally thanked players for using its online services for so long and apologized for the inconvenience.

Do you still play with your 3DS or Wii U? Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

