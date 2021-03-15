With a litter of games with a high level of popularity, the current financial year of Nintendo presents record figures in sales of software, exceeding 205 million units sold. But far from being satisfied, the Japanese firm goes for everything.

After a 2020 led by the phenomenon of Animal Crossing and the anniversary of Mario, Nintendo has resumed its overwhelming pace ensuring a great monthly launch – at least – on Switch.

This supremacy leans on great creations like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and of course, in the most recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this way, the Switch is already Nintendo’s second best-selling console after surpassing the portable Nintendo DS and only behind the Wii, considered in numerical terms as the most successful in the history of the Japanese company.

Animal Crossing New Horizon celebrates Halloween.

With more than 80 million units sold, analysts have no doubt that at this rate, Nintendo Switch will catch up with the Wii on the brand’s podium before the end of 2021.

Raise the marks

In addition, a new report indicates that, for the next period, between April 2021 and March 2022, the company plans to exceed more than 250 million games sold.

To raise the quota, according to Bloomberg, Nintendo contacted some of its suppliers and business partners and communicated its growth expectations for this year.

To face this rise, in its portfolio, it has “a series of great game launches” that will land on the console in the immediate future. long-awaited sequels who have already triumphed in desktop and PC and will be crowned again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons. (Nintendo)

Not only are they the most anticipated games on the Nintendo console, but they are real reasons to buy one or get a themed edition.

In this batch, some of the recent announcements that have already been confirmed such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

But they will not be the only ones. For this year the arrival of New Pokémon Snap, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Monster Hunter: Rise and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is expected.

Added to this group are some games that were already anticipated, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and Splatoon 3, which could also be released this year, although there are still no certainties .

In turn, rumors also grow about the imminent departure of theto Nintendo Switch Pro, which could be in the gondolas during the second half of 2021.

This new laptop will feature a larger OLED screen. Similarly, the device will have improved graphics with the possibility of reaching up to 4K, as long as it is connected to the television.

For now, Switch and Switch Lite continue to dominate the markets – especially Japan – but also partly because their most direct competitors, with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, suffer from lack of stock.