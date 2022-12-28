Many Japanese would like to see different franchise Of Nintendo transformed into souls. In particular Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The result emerged from a survey conducted by the Japanese site Anime Anime, which was answered by 1,609 users. Of the ten positions in the ranking, five are occupied by intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three on the podium.

Splatoon xenoblade The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Undertale Fire Emblem: Three Houses Animal Crossing Kingdom Hearts Minecraft Jack Jeanne Buddy Mission Bond

Respondents, 60% female, 55% aged 19 or younger, and 25% aged 20 or older, also chose Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem: Three Houses among Mario’s company franchises.

The presence of Splatoon in first position shows how far the franchise has penetrated Japan, where each release achieves enormous success, including third, for months in the top 10. Xenoblade follows, a less sold franchise but certainly capable of leaving its mark on those who he tries. Breath of the Wild only comes in third position, a result that can be explained by the fact that the game was released in 2017 anyway.

Among the non-Nintendo franchises, Undertale, Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft stand out.