The Paris Court of Appeal agreed Nintendo in a lawsuit against the site Dstoragea shared hosting site accused of pirate his games. More precisely, at least according to what was communicated by Nintendo, the court allegedly ruled that Dstorage is guilty of not removing or blocking access to pirated copies of Nintendo games distributed by file hosting site 1fichier.com.

Nintendo had asked Dstorage to remove all unauthorized copies of its games. Not having been satisfied, she denounced the site, obtaining a first positive verdict in May 2021 from the Paris court.

Now the appeals court has ordered Dstorage to compensate Nintendo with €442,750 and to pay €25,000 in legal fees. Dstorage has a chance to appeal.

In the meantime, Mario’s house has declared itself the winner of the legal dispute, speaking of it as in an important precedent for cases of anti-piracy of the video game industry.

Nintendo therefore said it was pleased with the ruling of the Paris court of appeal, which would send a loud and clear message to all those sites that refuse to remove pirated copies of games when requested and because it can be used as a model for all rulings of subsequent cases, involving the video game industry.