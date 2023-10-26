The new guidelines will come into force from 15 November 2023 and go in a precise direction, little followed in the West, but much appreciated in Japan, namely that of preventing games from being completely published in video form, without any effective contribution from part of the content creators.

Nintendo he updated his guidelines for the content creators , infuriating just about everyone over the addition of new restrictions. Basically, Mario’s house has implicitly reiterated that it wants to control in a more exhaustive way the contents related to its games that are published online, avoiding many of the deviations visible on YouTube and similar.

The guidelines

Let’s read what the new guidelines are:

You can monetize your videos and channels using monetization methods specified by Nintendo. Other methods of monetizing our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.

We encourage you to create videos that include your creative input and comments. Videos and images that are merely copies of Nintendo game content without creative input or commentary are not permitted. However, you can post gameplay videos and screenshots using system features provided by Nintendo, such as the capture button on Nintendo Switch, without further comments or input.

You may only use game content from Nintendo titles generated after their launch, or from official Nintendo promotional materials (such as trailers or Nintendo Direct).

If you wish to use the intellectual properties of third parties, it is your responsibility to obtain the necessary permissions from the third parties.

You may not imply or state that your videos are officially affiliated with or sponsored by Nintendo.

We reserve the right to object to any content that we deem illegal, infringing, inappropriate or not in line with these guidelines.

Nintendo considers these new rules non-negotiable. Therefore anyone who wants to produce content starting from their intellectual properties will have to strictly adhere to what has been established.