The big N is now working for prevent leaks from happening again in the future.

Leaks are frequent in the gaming market, but they have different origins. Sometimes they are developers who open up to certain journalists to reveal something that should remain secret, while other times they are people who manage to bypass security systems on platforms like YouTube (or log in because they are addicted) and thus see content in advance which are about to be announced. Nintendo is one of the companies affected by these situations.

What was said about Nintendo’s plans

A Japanese user, NStyles, shared some information that was translated into English by user Genki_JPN. According to the statement, “Nintendo says it is aware of the recent YouTube and insider leaks and is taking several steps to counter them!”

“They have stated that they are cooperating with companies specializing in IT security and who have introduced internal management of cybersecurity, as well as providing ongoing training to employees. Looks like Nintendo is working to stop the leaks!”

We’ll have to see how effective they are countermeasures of Nintendo to the leaks. It is obviously a problem for the company that a widely calibrated live broadcast is revealed in an approximate and early manner, given that the way in which a new product is communicated is very important for its success.

Tell us, do leaks worry you, or do you ultimately only judge when the news is made official?

