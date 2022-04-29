In recent months, some owners of Switch (particularly with OLED models) have highlighted problems with their system’s battery. An example of the problem could be battery draining quickly overnight when the console is in sleep mode, or potentially having less runtime than normal while gaming.

The official customer service of Nintendo has now shared a number of steps that are pretty straightforward, but worth following if your battery drains unexpectedly.

Go to “System Settings”, “Sleep Mode” and set “Auto-sleep” to “Never”.

Do not use the Switch in portable mode while connected to the power cord.

Do not launch a game to leave it pending, for example on the home screen.

Don’t leave the Switch with the screen on if you’re not using it.

To recharge the battery, wait until it runs out (the screen turns black when the system shuts down).

When the battery has run out, plug in the Switch and let it charge for at least 4 hours.

If you are using the latest model and to avoid the potential burn-in of OLED, it is recommended that you follow these steps when the battery level is already relatively low.

Fully discharging a battery before recharging is pretty standard advice for low drain problems, but it’s definitely worth a try if you’ve been affected by the problem.

Source: Nintendolife.