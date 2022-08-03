Nintendo announced that it had shipped 111.08 million units of the Switch worldwide from 2017 to June 2022, and 3.43 million consoles and 41.41 million video games were sold in the second quarter of 2022, confirming the machine as one. of the greatest successes in the history of the company. Nintendo has also updated its list of games that have sold over a million copies, and there is still an absolute top spot Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 46.82 million pieces, followed by Animal Crossing New Horizons. Even the latest releases for the console are already a success: Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units and Mario Strikers Battle League Football it has almost reached two million copies. Below is the complete list with the millions of pieces sold for each game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 46.82

Animal Crossing New Horizons – 39.38

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 28.82

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 27.14

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 24.50

Super Mario Odyssey – 23.93

Super Mario Party – 18.06

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl – 14.79

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! – 14.66

Ring Fit Adventure – 14.54